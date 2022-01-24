Multiple injuries reported at shooting in Germany

Multiple people have been injured after a gunman opened fire at a university campus in Heidelberg, Germany, medisa have reported.

According to the British Mirror website, a single perpetrator injured several people in a lecture hall with a long gun - and is himself now dead, police said.

Police and rescue workers are at the scene where an area has been cordoned off and a major police operation is underway.

An initial statement by police said: "Large-scale deployment. Multiple injuries.

"Police and rescue workers with strong forces on site. We will keep you updated as soon as more details are known."

An updated statement by police says: "A single perpetrator injured several people in a lecture hall with a long gun.

"The perpetrator himself is dead.

