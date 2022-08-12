  1. World
  2. North America
Aug 12, 2022, 11:00 AM

US police kills armed man who tried to breach FBI building

US police kills armed man who tried to breach FBI building

TEHRAN, Aug. 12 (MNA) – An armed man who tried to breach the FBI building in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday was shot dead by police following a car chase, a gun battle, and a standoff in a cornfield northeast of town, officials said.

A suspect was killed Thursday afternoon in a gunfire exchange with officers following an hours-long standoff in Cincinnati, Ohio, authorities said. Officials said the standoff began after the suspect attempted to breach the Cincinnati FBI field office building at around 9 a.m. and then led officers on a pursuit.

The suspect, identified by two law enforcement sources as Ricky Shiffer, ended the standoff by firing at officers, Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Nathan Dennis said in a news briefing Thursday evening. Officers returned fire and the suspect died on the scene. No officers were injured in the confrontation. 

The situation unfolded at around 9 a.m., when Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and local law enforcement agents responded to the alleged breach attempt at the FBI field office. 

A suspect raised alarms by allegedly attempting to break in through the visitor screening center. The FBI said the individual fled following an immediate response from special agents, prompting law enforcement to shut down roughly a one-mile stretch of a nearby highway and issue a lockdown warning for residents and businesses in the surrounding area. 

RHM/PR

News Code 190104
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/190104/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News