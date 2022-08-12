US police kills armed man who tried to breach FBI building

A suspect was killed Thursday afternoon in a gunfire exchange with officers following an hours-long standoff in Cincinnati, Ohio, authorities said. Officials said the standoff began after the suspect attempted to breach the Cincinnati FBI field office building at around 9 a.m. and then led officers on a pursuit.

The suspect, identified by two law enforcement sources as Ricky Shiffer, ended the standoff by firing at officers, Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Nathan Dennis said in a news briefing Thursday evening. Officers returned fire and the suspect died on the scene. No officers were injured in the confrontation.

The situation unfolded at around 9 a.m., when Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and local law enforcement agents responded to the alleged breach attempt at the FBI field office.

A suspect raised alarms by allegedly attempting to break in through the visitor screening center. The FBI said the individual fled following an immediate response from special agents, prompting law enforcement to shut down roughly a one-mile stretch of a nearby highway and issue a lockdown warning for residents and businesses in the surrounding area.

