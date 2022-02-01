  1. World
  2. Africa
Feb 1, 2022, 9:11 PM

Gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau Presidential Palace: report

Gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau Presidential Palace: report

TEHRAN, Feb. 01 (MNA) – Heavy gunfire was heard on Tuesday in the capital of Guinea-Bissau near the presidential palace, where a cabinet meeting was being held, and raised fears of a coup attempt.

It was not immediately clear who was firing the gunshots, Al Jazeera reported.

A security source with contacts inside the building said people had been hit in the gunfire.

Local sources reported the deployment of army forces.

A second source said two people were dead but it was unclear if they were security forces or those who launched the attack.

Political instability has blighted the country for decades.

Nine coups or attempted coups since independence from Portugal in 1974 have hobbled efforts to pull the economy beyond its reliance on the export of cashew nuts.

MA/PR

News Code 183488
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183488/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News