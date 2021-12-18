Moscow hopes Vienna talks end up with reaching agreement

On December 17, the Joint Commission of the JCPOA member states ended the seventh round of Vienna talks aimed at reviving the full implementation of the 2015 nuclear deal, said the statement.

Significant progress has been made that will allow further efforts and cooperation to enter a new phase, the statement said, adding that the delegations will hold more consultations in the capitals.

The parties have expressed their readiness to make every effort so that the upcoming round of talks will lead to an acceptable agreement between the parties in the short period, the statement further noted.

According to the statement, many difficult political issues remain, but all negotiators are determined to pursue the most urgent common task of returning to JCPOA without annexes or exemptions.

On Friday, the new round of sanction removal talks between Iran and P4+1 groups in Vienna ended and the negotiating parties returned to their capitals for further consultations.

According to Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani on Friday, the upcoming round of talks would be resumed within the next few days, and the negotiations will start based on the JCPOA and “no other basis has been announced by anyone and will be accepted by anyone.”

