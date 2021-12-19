Tehran serious about removing sanctions in short time

"As the Head of the Russian delegation at the #ViennaTalks who closely communicated with the delegation of #Iran, I have no doubts that #Tehran is very serious about reaching an agreement on restoration of #JCPOA and sanctions lifting within a short period of time", Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said, referring to the ongoing sanction removal talks between Iran and P4+1 group.

In a statement on Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry also expressed hope that the new round of Vienna talks will be concluded soon and that the negotiating parties would reach an agreement.

Significant progress has been made that will allow further efforts and cooperation to enter a new phase, the statement said, adding that the delegations will hold more consultations in the capitals.

The parties have expressed their readiness to make every effort so that the upcoming round of talks will lead to an acceptable agreement between the parties in the short period, the statement further noted.

Iran and the five remaining parties to the JCPOA resumed talks in Vienna on November 29 after a five-month pause, marking the first round of negotiations under President Ebrahim Raeisi’s administration.

On Friday, the new round of sanction removal talks between Iran and P4+1 groups in Vienna ended and the negotiating parties returned to their capitals for further consultations.

According to Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani on Friday, the upcoming round of talks would be resumed within the next few days, and the negotiations will start based on the JCPOA and “no other basis has been announced by anyone and will be accepted by anyone.”

