China hopes for final agreement in Vienna talks ASAP

Wang Qun, Chinese envoy to the United Nations (UN) and other international organizations in Vienna, who represents his country in the Vienna talks on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions said on Friday that after three weeks of intense negotiations and through the concerted effort of all parties, the seventh round produced an important consensus and a new document, laying a solid foundation for advancing the follow-up negotiations as well as for bringing the JCPOA back on track.

The Chinese envoy was apparently referring to the recent Iran's announcement that it will allow the IAEA to re-install its cameras at the Karaj site.

According to Xinhua, the Chinese envoy said he expected the important consensus reached at the end of the latest round to be translated into a final agreement as soon as possible.

He noted that the issue of Iran's nuclear program is now at a turning point, adding that China appreciates the important role of the European Union as a coordinator of the negotiations, as well as the flexibility of all parties.

Qun also said his country welcomes the agreement reached between Iran and the IAEA on the monitoring of related nuclear facilities.

The next round of negotiations is scheduled to start before the end of this year.

