West must adopt constructive approach in Vienna talks

In a telephone conversation, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell spoke about the upcoming round of nuclear talks in Vienna.

If the other parties are ready to return to full commitments and lift sanctions, a good and even immediate agreement can be reached in Vienna talks, Amir-Abdollahian said.

Saying that Iran wants a good and verifiable agreement, he added that although the United State and European countries failed to fulfill their commitments under the agreement, the Iranian negotiators will attend the Vienna talks seriously and in good faith.

In practice, returning to the nuclear agreement (JCPOA) means adhering to all its provisions and content, the Iranian top diplomat added.

The Western side must adopt a new and constructive approach in the Vienna talks, he noted.

There must be a strong and sufficient guarantee that the United States, which is not trustworthy, will not withdraw the JCPOA again, Amir-Abdollahian stressed.

Appreciating Josep Borrell's efforts in the JCPOA issue, Amir-Abdollahian said that it is clear that the final result has not been achieved in the six rounds of the Vienna talks, so all the issues that need to be resolved are being considered by the Iranian negotiating team.

JCPOA revival is the only way to lift the sanctions, EU's Borell said, adding that in this regard, the rights of Iran will be realized and the international community can be assured of the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program.

In the end, he expressed hope that all parties would enter the Vienna talks with a positive and pragmatic approach and with a strong will to discuss unresolved issues and the lifting of sanctions.

RHM/FNA14000905000263