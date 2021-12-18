Timing of Vienna talks coordinated by all parties: Iran

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh reacted to the wrong statements and rhetoric of the diplomats from the three European signatories to the Iranian nuclear deal about the timing of the return of delegations to their respective capitals and a pause in the Vienna talks, saying "Contrary to Western claims that Iran requested a break, these countries and other P4+1 members know very well it was a collective and consensual timetable and on the contrary, it came after taking into account the arrival of new year's holidays in the European countries and the occasion of Christmas."

Recalling that this is not the first time that the West resorts to upside down the truth and give wrong information, Khatibzadeh stressed that "The three European countries may have sought to somehow make up for their previous request to return to their respective capitals early.

"Instead of insisting on playing a futile blame game, these countries need to be serious and determined to advance the talks," the Iranian spokesman added.

