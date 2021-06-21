EU hopes Iran's change of gov. would not affect JCPOA talks

Borrell claims in an interview with Al-Arabiya on Monday that the EU hopes that a change of government in Iran will not halt the efforts to revive the nuclear deal.

He told that he hoped the election would not affect the Vienna talks. According to him, differences between Iran and the negotiating parties remain in the talks.

Borrell stressed that the return to the nuclear deal by all parties is the most important issue for the European Union.

Earlier, in an interview on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Mohammad Javad Zarif in response to a question about the prospects of the formation of a new administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Vienna talks on reviving the JCPOA said that an agreement will probably be reached before the end of Hassan Rouhani's administration.

"Negotiations are underway on the JCPOA. There is a good chance that an agreement will be reached before the end of our tenure. We will hand over the power to the new administration in mid-August and I think we will probably be able to reach an agreement long before that date," Zarif said.

Representatives from Iran and the remaining signatories to the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) namely Russia and China and the E3 or the UK, France and Germany have convened for JCPOA Joint Commission in Grand Hotel in Vienna on Sunday afternoon.

The meeting was held between the parties to conclude discussions at the latest round of the talks in Vienna which was the sixth round.

