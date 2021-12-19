No fruits for Vienna talks without pressure on Zionist regime

Fereydoon Abbasi, the former head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization (2011-2013) said that he considers the trend of Vienna talks as good since Iran has insisted on its logical positions, adding, negotiating team has explicitly announced that what Iran's demands and their origins are.

He continued that in a period of time JCPOA was imposed on Iran and based on false claims, [other parties] accused Iran of taking distance from the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Abbasi also reiterated that if all parties agree on JCPOA, they should be committed to its all articles, adding, it is not acceptable that Europeans and the US violating their commitments try to put all parties under pressure. Abbasi noted, “I do not see the solution merely in negotiations."

Member of the Parliamentary Energy Commission further continued that the Zionist regime and the US are determined to put all-out pressure on Iran and bring it to the knees, stating that without pressure on the Zionist regime the negotiations will bear no fruit for Iran, so the Resistance should be strengthened.

Abbasi concluded that Iran has to establish constructive interaction with neighboring countries and develop economic relations with them.

He also offered that Iran has to make use of both military hard power and social assets as soft power to overcome the economic war that has been launched against Iran.

JB/ISNA