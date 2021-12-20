  1. Iran
Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on December 20

TEHRAN, Dec. 20 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Monday, December 20.

Araman-e Melli:

Iran-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Europe corridor to be activated

UAE source of first Omicron variant case in Iran

Ebtekar:

Technical-security checks on IAEA cameras to be started

Etemad:

Omicron arrives Iran

Etela'at:

Overhauled military aircraft, SDVs, destroyer join Iran Navy

First Omicron case detected in Iran

Iran FM offers proposals for aiding Afghan people

Iran:

Amir-Abdollahian offers 4 solutions to Afghan crisis

Shargh:

Amir-Abdollahian meets Taliban Acting FM

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

China, Russia hopes JCPOA talks to achieve an agreement 

