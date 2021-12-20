Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on December 20

Araman-e Melli:
Iran-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Europe corridor to be activated
UAE source of first Omicron variant case in Iran
Ebtekar:
Technical-security checks on IAEA cameras to be started
Etemad:
Omicron arrives Iran
Etela'at:
Overhauled military aircraft, SDVs, destroyer join Iran Navy
First Omicron case detected in Iran
Iran FM offers proposals for aiding Afghan people
Iran:
Amir-Abdollahian offers 4 solutions to Afghan crisis
Shargh:
Amir-Abdollahian meets Taliban Acting FM
Jomhuri-e Eslami:
China, Russia hopes JCPOA talks to achieve an agreement
