Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on December 19

Arman-e Melli

Tehran has upper hand in thawing relations with UAE

Iran’s trade with neighbors at $33bn in eight months

Official reveals revival of Silk Road

Abrar

E3: Salient progress obtained in Vienna talks

AEOI shows reaction to IAEA chief’s claim

Data of camera to be provided to IAEA after sanctions lift

IAEA chief continues making unconstructive comments on Iran

Ebtekar

Russia hopes Vienna talks end up with reaching agreement

Mora: JCPOA member states have common basis for continuation of Vienna talks

Azarbaijan

Iran, Oman navies to hold large-scale naval drill in Persian Gulf

China’s purchase of oil from Iran at 40% hike

Iran’s Nasta’liq Calligraphy inscribed in World Heritage List

Iran, Russia trade ties at upward trajectory

Eskenas

New breakthrough in JCPOA talks

Ettela’at

Iran accounts for 2% of total migrants in world

Iran to mark 2nd martyrdom anniversary of Martyr Gen. Soleimani in Tehran’s Mosalla

US believes that Vienna talks may be resumed by yearend

