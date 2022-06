Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 8

Arman-e Melli:

14 individuals in connection with Metropol tragedy arrested

US, E3 draft resolution submitted to IAEA BoG

Aftab:

Qatar FM says negotiating with Tehran, Washington to resume Vienna talks

Tehran warning to IAEA chief

Ebtekar:

Deep gap between Tehran, IAEA

Etemad:

IAEA shocks JCPOA revival talks

Iran:

Iran-Russia trade volume to increase to $40 billion soon

Javan:

2,000 Iranian pilgrims can enter Iraq visa free daily

Kayhan:

West sets IAEA on destructive course

Top General: Iran to raze Tel Aviv, Haifa if attacked

