FM Amir-Abdollahian:

Tehran reached a good agreement with IAEA

The Iranian Foreign Minister said Wednesday that Tehran reached a good agreement with the IAEA last night, saying that this could respond to some of the alleged concerns about Iran's peaceful nuclear program.

The last meeting of ambassadors of the Islamic Republic of Iran in neighboring countries was held on Wednesday in the presence of Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Iranian, Taliban officials in Afghanistan discuss mutual ties

Deputy Prime Minister of the Interim Government of Taliban in Afghanistan Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi met and held talks with officials of Embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, on Wednesday.

In the meeting, Deputy Ambassador of Iran at Kabul Embassy Seyyed Hassan Mortazavi pointed to follow-up on economic agreements after the visit of Iranian President Special Envoy for Afghanistan Affairs Kazemi Qomi as the main topic of discussion, saying that the two nations of Iran and Afghanistan will witness salient achievements of these talks in the very near future.

Iran min. calls for mutual coop. with Armenia on prisoners

In a meeting with the general prosecutor of Armenia, Iranian minister of justice called for the quick transfer of Iranian convicts from Armenia.

In a meeting with Armenian public prosecutor on the sideline of the 9th session of the Conference of the States Parties (COSP) to the United Nations Convention against Corruption on Wednesday, Amin Hossein Rahimi, Iran’s minister of justice pointed to historical and cultural ties between Iran and Armenia, saying, “we pay respect to our neighbors.”

Tehran cannot stand interference in nuclear, defense program

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman said that Iran does not tolerate any interference in its peaceful nuclear and defense program, reiterating that the trio islands are the permanent and inseparable part of Iran.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman made the remarks on Wednesday in reaction to the final statement of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) in Riyadh on Wednesday.

"It was supposed that with the recent diplomatic movements between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC), a new approach will be adopted by the council towards regional cooperation," Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

Iran voluntarily allows IAEA to install new cameras at TESA

Iran has voluntarily let IAEA replace the damaged CCTV cameras at Karaj's TESA site with the new ones after reaching an agreement with the international body.

After the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Wednesday that Tehran had reached a good agreement with the IAEA last night, the news service of Supreme National Security Council of Iran (SNSC) "Nournews" said that Iran voluntary move was a bid to prevent the possible misunderstandings of the activities at the TESA Karaj brought up during IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi's visits to Tehran in September and December.

Russian embassy:

Ulyanov statements over Iranian centrifuges misreported

The Russian embassy in Tehran announced that the statements recently made by Russia’s Permanent Representative to Vienna-based International Organizations about the Iranian centrifuges have been quoted wrongly.

The Russian embassy in Tehran said in a statement that the translated version of Mikhail Ulyanov's modified statements on Iranian centrifuges published by Radio Farda has drawn the attention of the Russian embassy in Tehran.

Iran's Jahad Daneshgahi, Syrian Aleppo university sign MoU

The Academic Center for Education, Culture and Research that is known in Iran as Jahad Daneshgahi and the Syrian University of Aleppo signed a MoU on expanding academic cooperation.

Iran's Jahad Daneshgahi or Academic Center for Education, Culture & Research (ACECR) and the Syrian University of Aleppo signed an MoU on expanding academic cooperation during a visit of a delegation from the Iranian side headed by Hamidreza Tayebi, the head of the ACECR.

Iranian defense power not affected by US sanctions

Iran's defense power date back to the era before the sanctions so any restriction on Iran's drone power will get nowhere, according to a high-ranking Iranian military official.

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency, the Political Deputy of Political-Ideological Office of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Brigadier General Rasoul Sanaei-Rad made some remarks in reaction to the latest anti-Iranian move by the Americans in sanctioning the Iranian drone program.

Answering a question about the possibility of the influence of US anti-Iranian move on Iran's drone power, Brigadier General Rasoul Sanaei-Rad said that Iran had already gained the defense power despite the imposed sanctions and any restriction on Iran's drone power will not get anywhere.

Iran, Georgia to hold 6th intl. scientific conference

Sixth International Conference of Political, Economic and Cultural Relations will be held between Iran and Georgia on Dec. 17 virtually hosted by Tbilisi.

This prestigious international conference will be organized in cooperation with the Caucasus International University (CIU) and the cultural attaché of Iranian embassy to Tbilisi.

Chancellor of CIU and Cultural Attaché of Iranian Embassy to Tbilisi will deliver speeches at the Conference.

Ulyanov:

JCPOA members, US hold meeting to discuss talks' acceleration

Russian representative in Vienna talks said that JCPOA participants, without Iran, and the US held a meeting on Tuesday to exchange views on how best to proceed in order to expedite the Vienna talks.

Russia's Permanent Representative to Vienna-based International Organizations announced P4+1 member states have held a meeting with the American delegation in Vienna.

Fake regime of Zionists root of all troubles in region

Addressing the Head of Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, Political Bureau, Iranian Foreign Minister stressed that the fake regime of Zionists is the cause of troubles and the root of all problems in the region.

In a telephone conversation with Ismail Haniyeh Head of Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, Political Bureau, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian congratulated the 34th anniversary of the establishment of the movement and stressed Iran's continued support for the Resistance of the Palestinian people.

MA//