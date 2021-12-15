Iran's weightlifter Motamedi bags gold in world championships

In the men’s 102kg weight class, Motamedi lifted 177kg in the snatch and 220kh in the clean and jerk and finished in the first place for a total of 397kg, Tehran Times said.

South Korean Jin Yun-seong claimed the silver with 396kg.

The bronze medal went to Iran’s Amir Hoghoughi who lifted a total of 388kg.

Iran’s Mirmostafa Javadi had previously won a silver medal in the 81kg weight class.

The 2021 World Weightlifting Championships is a weightlifting competition held from 7 to 17 December in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Due to concerns about the rapid spread of Omicron variant and the being held shortly after Olympics and Chinese National Games, the tournament faces the absence of many strong competitors.

KI/TT