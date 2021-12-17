  1. Sports
Dec 17, 2021, 9:00 PM

Iran runner-up at World Weightlifting Championships

Iran runner-up at World Weightlifting Championships

TEHRAN, Dec. 17 (MNA) – Iran weightlifting team became runner-up at the 2021 World Weightlifting Championships in Uzbekistan.

The Iranian team came second with 548 points in the competition held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Russia finished in first place with 581 points.

Uzbekistan came third with 525 points.

ZZ/IRN84580333

News Code 181881
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/181881/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News