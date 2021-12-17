Iran runner-up at World Weightlifting Championships

The Iranian team came second with 548 points in the competition held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
Russia finished in first place with 581 points.
Uzbekistan came third with 525 points.
ZZ/IRN84580333
TEHRAN, Dec. 17 (MNA) – Iran weightlifting team became runner-up at the 2021 World Weightlifting Championships in Uzbekistan.
The Iranian team came second with 548 points in the competition held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
Russia finished in first place with 581 points.
Uzbekistan came third with 525 points.
ZZ/IRN84580333
Your Comment