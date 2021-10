The Iranian weightlifter Ghazalleh Hosseini won a bronze medal at the 2021 Junior World Weightlifting Championships in Saudi Arabia.

This is the first that Iranian girls win a medal in the Junior World Weightlifting Championships.

The Junior World Weightlifting Championships started on October 5 and will continue until October 12.

Alireza Abbaspour, the representative of Iran in the 81kg category, won the first medal and the first gold of the team.

