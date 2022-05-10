  1. Sports
Iranian weightlifter Yousefi breaks junior world record

TEHRAN, May 10 (MNA) – Alireza Yousefi from Iran registered a new record in 2022 World Junior Weightlifting Championships in Greece after clinching three gold medals.

On the final day of the 2022 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Junior World Championships in Heraklion, Greece, Iranian weightlifter Alireza Yousefi put on a record-breaking performance. The superheavyweight won the gold by a 28-kilogram margin and set a new Junior world record clean and jerk of 239 kilograms on May 10, 2022. 

In the men’s +109kg weight class, Yousefi lifted 177kg in the snatch and 239kg in the clean and jerk and finished in the first place with a total of 416kg.

Uzbekistan and Ukraine athletes lifted 388kg and 374kg in total, respectively to land in second and third places.

