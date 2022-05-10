Iranian weightlifter Yousefi breaks junior world record

On the final day of the 2022 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Junior World Championships in Heraklion, Greece, Iranian weightlifter Alireza Yousefi put on a record-breaking performance. The superheavyweight won the gold by a 28-kilogram margin and set a new Junior world record clean and jerk of 239 kilograms on May 10, 2022.

In the men’s +109kg weight class, Yousefi lifted 177kg in the snatch and 239kg in the clean and jerk and finished in the first place with a total of 416kg.

Uzbekistan and Ukraine athletes lifted 388kg and 374kg in total, respectively to land in second and third places.

MA