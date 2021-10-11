Yekta Jamali becomes vice-champion in IWF Youth World C'ships

As the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Youth World Championships continued on Monday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the Iranian girl Yekta Jamali became the vice-champion in the 81 kg category after winning three medals.

The 16-year-old Iranian weightlifter successfully lifted 86 kg in the snatch. She successfully lifted 90 kg above her head in her second attempt while the weightlifters of Mexico and Georgia managed to lift the weights of 92 and 91 kg above their heads. For that, Jamali won a bronze medal.

In the clean and jerk, the Iranian girl successfully lifted 107 and 115 kg, and while she could not lift 119 kg in her third attempt. However, she become the vice-champion and won the silver medal after recording the overall 205 kg.

KI/5325187