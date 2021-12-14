US Jake Sullivan to depart for Tel Aviv to hold talks on Iran

A Zionist media quoted three senior Zionist officials as saying that Sullivan would travel to occupied Palestine on Wednesday to hold a series of meetings on the issue of Iran's nuclear program.

According to the report, Sullivan is expected to meet with several Zionist regime officials including Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, War Minister Benny Gantz, and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid during his visit to Tel Aviv.

The sources also suggested that Sullivan would travel to Ramallah in the West Bank to meet with the Head of Palestinian National Authority Mahmoud Abbas.

According to the report, the White House spokesman declined to comment on Sullivan's visit to Tel Aviv.

Earlier, Lapid in conversation with the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that even if there is a return to negotiations, sanctions against Iran should not be lifted.

Iran and the five remaining parties to the JCPOA -- Germany, Britain, France, Russia and China -- began the talks in the Austrian capital in April with the aim of removing the sanctions after the US, under President Joe Biden, voiced its willingness to return to the agreement.

During the first round of the Vienna talks under Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi, Iran presented two draft texts which address, separately, the removal of US sanctions and Iran’s return to its nuclear commitments under the JCPOA. Tehran also said it was preparing a third draft text on the verification of the sanctions removal.

MP/FNA14000923000010