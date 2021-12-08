Ball is in Iran’s court to show seriousness in Vienna talks

Referring to the virtual meeting held between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden, Jake Sullivan claimed, "The [US] president and President Putin had a good discussion on the Iran issue. It was productive. Russia and the United States actually worked well together, even in tense circumstances back in the 2014-2015 period, to produce the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. This is an area where Russia and the United States can continue to consult closely to ensure that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon."

This claim comes as Iran has repeatedly stated that it pursues peaceful goals in its nuclear program and has always complied with its obligations under the NPT and safeguards agreements.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sullivan also claimed, "An Iran with a nuclear weapon is going to be a greater menace in partnerships with its proxies than Iran without one. And so it is our determination to ensure they never get a nuclear weapon, and diplomacy is the best way forward."

"The more Iran demonstrates a lack of seriousness at the negotiating table, the more unity there is among the P5+1 and the more they will be exposed as the isolated party in this negotiation," he continued his claims.

The claim comes as the United States has withdrawn from the JCPOA and is no longer a member of the nuclear deal and the talks with Iran on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action is being held between Iran and P4+1 (Russia, China, Britain, France, Germany).

Another round of talks with Iran on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) began in the Austrian capital on November 29 between Iran and P4+1 with the aim of the removal of the US sanctions against Iran. The issue of lifting the US sanctions from Iran was the main topic of discussion. During the talks, Iran provided two documents on the removal of illegal US sanctions and Iran's nuclear activities to the other signatories to the JCPOA.

The Iranian delegation is very serious in the negotiations, and the submission of documents shows Iran's seriousness to reach an agreement, and now other parties must show their determination, the Iranian top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani has repeatedly asserted.

Amid Vienna talks, the United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on more than a dozen people and entities in Iran, accusing them of being connected to serious human rights abuses and repressive acts.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has lambasted fresh US sanctions against a number of the Iranian officials and entities over rights allegations, saying the intensification of anti-Iran measures will fail to create leverage and also runs counter to the anticipated seriousness and goodwill at a time that Iran and the remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal are in the midst of a new round of talks on the removal of American sanctions.

