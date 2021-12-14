Security Council to hold regular meeting on Iran nuclear deal

The UN Security Council will hold a meeting later tonight at the UN headquarters in New York to discuss the 12th report by Antonio Guterres on the situation of the implementation of the Iran nuclear deal known as the JCPOA.

The IRIB correspondent who said he had seen the SG's report, said that it is very similar to his last previous reports.

Guterres has called for the removal of the US unilateral sanctions on Iran in his report, the IRIB reporter said.

He also said the secretary-general has called for speeding up the process of the negotiations and also avoiding any delays in them.

Guterres has also reportedly expressed regret over the Iranian remedial measures taken in response to the continued US violations of the deal.

He also offered the lifting of the sanctions on Iranian oil exports to accelerate the talks.

KI/IRIB