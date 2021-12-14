Zionist settlers attack Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque

In continuation of their hostile actions against Palestinians, dozens of Zionist settlers on Tuesday attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque with the support of the Zionist regime's forces, Palestine Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, the settlers took provoking measures after they attacked the Mosque.

Earlier, Grand Mufti of Quds Ekrima Sa'id Sabri had warned about the dangers of the Zionist regime's actions and plans to Judaize Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Zionist regime has recently intensified its plans to Judaize the occupied Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as to destroy its Islamic identity.

