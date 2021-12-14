  1. World
  2. Middle East
Dec 14, 2021, 11:00 PM

Zionist settlers attack Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque

Zionist settlers attack Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque

TEHRAN, Dec. 14 (MNA) – Dozens of Zionist settlers attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque on Tuesday under the auspices of the regime's police.

In continuation of their hostile actions against Palestinians, dozens of Zionist settlers on Tuesday attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque with the support of the Zionist regime's forces, Palestine Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, the settlers took provoking measures after they attacked the Mosque.

Earlier, Grand Mufti of Quds Ekrima Sa'id Sabri had warned about the dangers of the Zionist regime's actions and plans to Judaize Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Zionist regime has recently intensified its plans to Judaize the occupied Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as to destroy its Islamic identity.

MP/5375337

News Code 181785
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/181785/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News