Tel Aviv continues to rant and rave against Iran

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the UK-based ‘Telegraph’ Newspaper on Saturday, Israeli regime's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid repeated the regime's baseless claims against Iran over its nuclear program.

Lapid, who in recent weeks has made every effort to create turn the world against Iran, said that Israel and its Western allies must design a credible military threat to deter Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Israel has called on the West to develop a “credible” military threat to deal with Iran if there is no breakthrough in negotiations over Tehran’s controversial nuclear program.

Lapid, who recently met UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Minister Liz Truss in London, insisted Israel’s preferred outcome was a negotiated settlement on Iran’s nuclear program.

“Like the UK, Israel hopes for a permanent and comprehensive solution to the Iranian nuclear threat,” Lapid said.

The irony is that the Zionist regime that is sponsored and equipped by the Western powers makes claims against Iran's peaceful nuclear program while it has reportedly developed dozens of nuclear warheads without joining the NPT.

MA/PR