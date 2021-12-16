Syrian air defense confronts new Israeli aggression in south

Russia Today has cited its Syrian military sources that that the Syrian air defenses had countered the Israeli missile aggression on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, the Syrian news agency SANA quoted the source as saying "At early hours of Thursday morning at 12:50 O'clock, the Israeli enemy fired missiles from the southern part of the occupied Golan Heights, targeting the southern regions of the country."

The Syrian source added, "Our air defense dealt with the invading missiles and shot down most of them."

"The missile attack resulted in the martyrdom of a soldier and material damage," the report by the Syrian sources added.

Prior to the report by Syrian news agency's confirmation, Sputnik news agency reported that Thursday morning's attacks appeared to have targeted an area near Damascus International Airport.

The Zionist regime has repeatedly targeted different parts of Syria in violation of international rules, while, the Syrian air defense has always countered these aggressive attacks and shot down most of the fires missiles from the Israeli regime's fighter jets. With its aerial attacks, the Zionist regime has sought to support terrorist groups in Syria.

