Normalization of Tel Aviv-Riyadh ties possible: Biden claims

Following the failure of the Americans' efforts to force Saudi Arabia to establish diplomatic relations with the Zionist regime, Washington claimed that it is possible to achieve this agreement.

Addressing his supporters in a campaign speech in Freeport Town in Maine on Saturday, Biden reiterated the claim that normalization of relations between the Zionist regime and Saudi Arabia may be underway.

Earlier on July 9, Biden told CNN, "Israel and Saudi Arabia are a long way from a normalization agreement that would involve a defense treaty and a civilian nuclear program from the United States."

Biden's remarks come as National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan traveled to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on July 27, 2023, to meet with Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and senior Saudi officials with the aim of persuading Riyadh to normalize relations with Tel Aviv.

Earlier, Associated Press wrote in a report about Sullivan's recent visit to Saudi Arabia "So far, the efforts of the White House have not led to any particular success."

