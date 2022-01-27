  1. Politics
Jan 27, 2022, 12:00 PM

US, Zionist regime officials discuss Iran nuclear program

TEHRAN, Jan. 27 (MNA) – The White House said in a statement on Thursday that US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan consulted with his Zionist counterpart on issues of common concern including Iran's nuclear program.

According to the White House, the virtual meeting between US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Israeli regime's National Security Council Chairman Eyal Hulata took place within the framework of strategic consultations between the United States and Zionist regime.

The statement added that high-ranking representatives in the fields of foreign policy, military and intelligence also attended the meeting and that future military exercises were discussed between the two sides.

The White House continued that US and Israeli regime's officials discussed important regional developments including progress of Iran's nuclear program.

The statement added that US and Zionist officials agreed on close coordination on issues of common importance and integration in the face of threats to their national security.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
