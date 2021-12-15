Ulyanov statements over Iranian centrifuges misreported

The Russian embassy in Tehran said in a statement that the translated version of Mikhail Ulyanov's modified statements on Iranian centrifuges published by Radio Farda has drawn the attention of the Russian embassy in Tehran.

In fact, the Russian diplomat had said, "What to do with these centrifuges? There is one choice of taking them out of Iran, and another choice is destroying them. There is also the choice of stockpiling them in a place in Iranian territories and placing them under the monitoring of the International Atomic Energy Agency, lcoking them, etc.. These choices agreed upon. "This is just one of dozens of issues that need to be addressed."

It is hoped that Farda Radio will adopt a fairer approach in translating the statements of the Russian representatives in Vienna to avoid misunderstandings and wrong information.

During recent years of JCPOA negotiations, no international mediators have sought to maintain JCPOA more than Russia.

"We suggest the translators of Radio Farda learn the Russian language better", the statement added.

MP/TNA2626352