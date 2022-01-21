German chancellor, US’s Blinken discuss Iran

Without mentioning the Europe's inaction and indifference to its commitments following the US unilateral withdrawal from the landmark Iran nuclear agreement in 2018 in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, the US State Department claimed that the JCPOA parities emphasized the need for achieving an agreement with regards to the bilateral return (Washington and Tehran) for fully implementation of JCPOA.

“We also talked about Iran and the JCPOA today, and here again we are pulling in the same direction together. Unfortunately, here too we have come to state that in the ongoing negotiations in Vienna – core issues regarding the nuclear topics, but also with an eye to lifting sanctions – are still waiting for a solution. And in parallel, Iran continues to expand its nuclear program. That’s the window for solution increasingly moves towards being shut. Negotiations have entered a decisive phase and we need to urgently make concrete progress, because otherwise we will not succeed in reaching an agreement which would be sufficient in providing additional value added on the central issue of non-proliferation,” Blinken added.

The latest round of Vienna talks, eighth round, on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions has continued in Austrian capital Vienna since Dec. 27 with holding a meeting of JCPOA Joint Commission as chaired by Ali Bagheri Kani Iran’s chief negotiator and Enrique Mora Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief and EU Coordinator. The latest round is continuing with holding talks at political and experts level. All the parties have confirmed there has been progress in the talks so far, while they have been consulting on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions.

