Fighting terrorism must not harm Syria territorial integrity

Mohammad Mokhber made the comments in a meeting with the visiting Syria's foreign minister Faisal Mekdad in Tehran on Thursday morning.

Enhancing the level of economic cooperation and commercial relations between Tehran and Damascus is one of the serious strategies of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mokhber also noted in this meeting.

Emphasizing the need to remove the obstacles in the path of Iranian and Syrian private sectors and economic activists, he called for taking the necessary measure for the expansion of economic relations between the two countries.

Although Iran and Syria enjoy cordial relations and appropriate political relations, the economic relations between Tehran and Damascus have not improved in proportion to the political relations, he also added.

Tehran is determined to expand its relations and relations with Damascus in all dimensions, he said, adding, "If the necessary measures are provided by Damascus, we will witness a serious development in the development of mutual relations."

Faisal Mekdad, for his part, hailed the Islamic Republic of Iran for supporting Syria in all dimensions of the fight against terrorism.

If it were not for the support of Iran, the situation of the region and Syria would be completely different today, Mekdad said.

"We will never forget Iran's assistance and we will try to solve the challenges and obstacles on the way to the development of Tehran-Damascus relations," he added.

Referring to the conspiracies of the United States in imposing economic sanctions against the people of Iran and Syria, he added, "A country that commits such cruel and unilateral actions against nations is a war crime and against humanity."

