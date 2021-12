Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad who has arrived in Tehran on Sunday night met with Iranian President Raeisi.

Earlier in the day, he also held talks with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

This is Mekdad's first visit to Tehran after the new Iranian government took office in early August while Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has visited Damascus twice after taking office.

