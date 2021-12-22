Iranian, Syrian delegations meet on sidelines of Astana talks

The 17th Astana talks to discuss the situation in Syria and reach a political solution to the crisis in the country has been held with the participation of delegations from Iran, Russia, Turkey, Syria, the Syrian opposition, as well as Lebanese and Iraqi delegations as observers hosted by Kazakhstan.

On the sidelines of the talks, the Iranian and Syrian delegations held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the latest Syrian political and security developments in the city of Nur-Sultan.

During the meeting, the parties condemned the US continuing occupation of Syria and emphasized the need for observing the seventh session of the Constitution Law.

The delegations also called for the removal of the inhumane sanctions against the Syrian people while condemning the Zionist regime's aggression against the Syrian infrastructures.

Moreover, on the sidelines of the Astana conference, the Lebanese Ambassador, whose country is an observer country, held a meeting with the Iranian delegation to consider related issues including discussing the Astana summit process, expressing the Astana Format's role in reducing the conflict, creating a political process, forming a constitutional committee, as well as forming a committee to follow up on the case of missing people.

Ali Asghar Khaji, the Iranian foreign minister’s senior advisor heads the Iranian delegation at the conference. Khaji said earlier today that the three guarantor states of Iran, Russa and Turkey have agreed that the next 18th round of Astana Format to be held in Tehran.

