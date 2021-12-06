Ghalibaf stresses need to back Iran-Syria private sectors

Speaking in his meeting with visiting Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in Tehran on Monday, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf Parliament Speaker of the Islamic Republic of Iran emphasized the need for baking private sectors to promote economic cooperation between Iran and Syria.

Today, economic development between Iran and Syria is the most important issue, he said, adding that, "The clear reason for this is that since enemies could not gain anything in the Resistance Front, they are pursuing what they could not achieve in the field of the economic war, and therefore we must try to take giant stride in economic and political fields.”

Iran-Syria Joint Economic Commission convene in Syria in the presence of Iranian minister of Roads and Urban Development in the very near future, Ghalibaf underlined.

In addition to economic and political issues, existing insecurities must be resolved through Syrian-Syrian dialogue, so that Iran is ready to cooperate with Syria to play a leading role through Astana Peace Process, he added.

Syrian foreign minister, in turn, pointed to the role of Islamic Republic of Iran in the region and stated that Iran is a centerpiece of hope for countries in the region in line with maintaining independence, freedom and sovereignty.

Faisal Mekdad remembered the glorious name and memory of former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani and Iraq’s Second-in-Command of Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in the Resistance Front who sacrificed their lives to defeat ISIL terrorists in Syria and other parts of the world.

Turning to the inhumane US sanctions imposed against Iran, Syria and other countries, Syrian foreign minister said that the United States has imposed cruel and oppressive sanctions against Iran and Syria with the aim of bringing people of the two countries into their knees but it could not realize its malicious objectives in this way.

