Top Iranian negotiator optimistic at end of Mon. Vienna talks

Explaining the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the head of the Iranian delegation Mr. Bagheri Kani stressed the need to remove all inhumane and oppressive US sanctions against the Iranian people and stressed the need to make the removal of sanctions a top priority in the talks, a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry said at the end of the Monday talks.

The top Iranian negotiator also noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran has demonstrated its abidance by the obligations under the deal in practice and stressed the determination of the Islamic Republic of Iran to reach a based on justice understanding that serves the legitimate interests of Iran.

Referring to the claims of some Western parties to revive the JCPOA, Bagheri Kani stressed that the revival of JCPOA is nothing but rhetoric as long as the US Maximum Pressure campaign breathes.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry's statement further said that in the meeting, Bagheri Kani also commemorated the anniversary of the martyrdom of Shahriari and Fakhrizadeh and paid tribute to the memory of all the martyrs of Iran's nuclear program.

At the meeting, which was held in a professional and serious atmosphere, it was agreed that the meeting of the working group for the removal of sanctions would be held tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile, the top Iranian negotiator told reporters after the talks as appeared in a video on the Foreign Ministry Telegram channel that "at the end, it was agreed that first, the issue of the removal of the sanctions to be set as the prime agenda of the so-called JCPOA Joint Commission. Accordingly, it was planned that tomorrow Tuesday morning the 30th of November the workshop for the examining of the issue of the removal of the illegitimate and the oppressive sanctions against the Iranian nation to start work."

"To me, it is a considerable achievement that all the participating countries in the P4+1 accepted the rightful demand of the Islamic Republic of Iran and they stressed and clarified on that at first the status of the illegal sanctions imposed by the US regime against our people is decided upon and then there should be discussion, talks and decision making on the other issues," Bagheri Kani added.

In another video, the top Iranian negotiator said "yes" when he was asked by a reporter if he was optimistic.

