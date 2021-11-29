South Korea hopes for progress in Vienna talks

South Korea on Monday welcomed the resumption of Vienna negotiations and expressed hope for "substantive progress," amid the ongoing diplomatic rows over Teheran's assets frozen here under US sanctions.

"The Korean government looks forward to substantive progress and encourages all parties involved to engage with patients," the foreign ministry said in a statement, Yonhap News Agency.

It added it hopes all parties concerned will reach an agreement on the nuclear accord and faithfully comply with it to promote regional peace and stability.

For its part, the Seoul government vowed to continue "diplomatic efforts" to revive the landmark deal, considering the significance of the alliance with the US as well as its relations with Iran.

About US$7 billion worth of Iranian assets remain locked in South Korean banks under US sanctions that were put back in place following Washington's 2018 unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA.

