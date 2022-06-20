Martyr Fakhrizadeh’s scientific badge unveiled

Martyr Fakhrizadeh’s scientific badge was unveiled at the 5th Scientific Festival of Salman Farsi (Khandagh), held in the Passive Defense Organization in Tehran on Monday morning in presence of a few military and other officials, including the commander of the Passive Defense Organization Brigadier General Gholam Reza Jalali.

Designing and constructing indigenous SCADA, biosafety level three laboratory, corona diagnostic kit, and nuclear pollution prediction software were among the selected works that were honored at the festival.

At the end of the festival, the scientific badge of martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh (as the highest scientific badge in the field of passive defense) was unveiled in the presence of the Minister of Science, Research and Technology, the passive defense head, the president of the Islamic Azad University, and the deputy head of the Chief of the Staff of the Armed Forces.

AY/FNA14010330000584