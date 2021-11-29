  1. Politics
EU's Mora terms Vienna talks 'positive'

TEHRAN, Nov. 29 (MNA) – Deputy Secretary-General of EU Foreign External Action Service and Head of JCPOA Joint Commission termed first day of Vienna talks ‘positive’.

“I feel positive that we can be doing important things for the next weeks,” EU diplomat Enrique Mora told reporters.

All participants had shown a willingness to listen to the positions and “sensibilities” of the new Iranian delegation, Mora said. At the same time, Tehran’s team made clear it wanted to engage in “serious work” to bring the accord back to life, he said.

“There is a sense of urgency in putting an end to the suffering of the Iranian people,” said Mora, referring to the sanctions the US re-imposed on Iran when it quit the accord.

“What has been the norm over the first six rounds will be again the practice in this seventh round,” Mora added. “Nothing new on working methods.”

