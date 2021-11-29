Some European countries seeking to prolong Vienna talks

Speaking in his weekly press conference, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh answered questions on a wide range of topics.

Iran condemns some Islamic, Arab countries' normalization of ties with Zionist regime

Emphasizing the determination of the Islamic Republic to support and protect the rights of the Palestinian people, Khatibzadeh condemned the normalization of relations between some Islamic and Arab countries with the Zionist regime.

"The Zionist regime is systematically violating the rights of the Palestinian people," he said.

Negotiating team to enter Vienna talks with serious will aiming at sanction removal

Referring to the recent talks of the British and the Zionist foreign ministers, Khatibzadeh said that the fact that on the eve of Vienna talks, the British Foreign Secretary held talks with the side [Zionist regime] that has been trying to destroy the JCPOA shows that some European countries do not come to Vienna with the strong will and are seeking to prolong the talks.

Answering a question about the 7th round of Vienna talks on the removal of illegal sanctions imposed on the country, the spokesman said, "Iranian negotiating delegation will enter the talks with a serious will aiming to reach an agreement and have fruitful talks."

"What is important is that if the United States comes to Vienna with the determination to resolve the issues that were not resolved in the previous rounds, the talks will face an easier path. But if the United States continues its previous measures, Iran will definitely have several choices," he added.

Clauses of Iran's agreement with IAEA almost finalized

FM spokesperson also answered a question about Iran's plan to continue negotiations with the International Atomic Energy Agency. "Rafael Grossi's visit to Iran was part of a technical exchange between Iran and the IAEA.

There were good conversations at various levels, which left incomplete because we did not reach a definitive agreement on some words and concepts that were important to both, he noted.

Khatibzadeh went on to say that the agreed clauses are almost finalized and the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran will have meetings with the Agency in the coming days regarding the finalization of the text of the agreement.

Zionist regime can not comment on Iran nuclear activities

Regarding the actions of the Zionists in disrupting the Vienna negotiations, Khatibzadeh said, "The goal of the Zionist regime is to disrupt the international order. The intention of the Zionist regime to disrupt the JCPOA agreement is quite clear to us."

The Zionist regime, the Iranian diplomat said, as a regime that has hundreds of nuclear warheads and does not respect international monitoring systems, can not comment on Iran's peaceful nuclear program, which is being carried out under the monitoring of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

ZZ/FNA14000908000246/5363436