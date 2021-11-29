Diplomats talk of successful Monday Vienna talks

"The meeting of the Joint Commission on #JCPOA is over. The participants agreed on further immediate steps during the seventh round of negotiations which started quite successfully," Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said in a post on his Twitter account after the end of the new talks between Iran and the remaining participants to the JCPOA known on the removal of sanctions against Iran in the Austrian capital on Monday, November 29.

Meanwhile, the European Union representative, Enrique Mora, who coordinates the talks between Iran and the P4+1, has told reporters after today's meeting that the sanctions relief working group will start work tomorrow, according to Mora, adding that the nuclear working group will begin its work a day later.

The EU diplomat also said that the Iranians were determined to make sure the sanctions on Iran are removed.

This item is being updated...

KI