Reaching any agreement depends on securing Iranians interests

The Western countries must accept the fact that reaching an agreement depends on the realization of the interests of the Iranian people, said Vice-Chairman of Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission.

Securing the interests of the Iranian nation is on the agenda of the Iranian negotiation team in the nuclear talks, Abbas Moghtadaei said.

In the talks, if the Western side loses the opportunity and ignores the interests of the Iranian people, the Law on "Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions and Protect Rights of the People" will be implemented, lawmaker stressed.

Moghtadaei also recalled the US violation of the international agreement, saying that the Americans must accept to abide by international laws and also they must recognize the Islamic Republic of Iran, as an independent state, which has legal rights.

The Americans must first make up for the mistake they have made in recent years, and then Iran, after verification, will allow them to act in accordance with what Iran recognizes.

