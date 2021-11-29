Negotiations between Iran, P4+1 in Vienna kick off

The talks between Tehran and the remaining participants to the Iranian nuclear deal known as the JCPOA with the aim of the removal of the illegitimate sanctions against Tehran has started in Vienna's Coburg Hotel.

The Iranian negotiating team is led by Ali Bagheri Kani, deputy foreign minister for political affairs.

Russian representative at the talks Mikhail Ulyanov said in a tweet on Monday that Moscow is cautiously optimistic ahead of the negotiations.

Meanwhile, the European Union representative, Enrique Mora, who coordinates the talks between Iran and the P4+1, tweeted earlier today, "Intense preparatory work ongoing" before the talks.

The Iranian delegation has held bilateral and trilateral meetings with the Russian, Chinese, and EU delegations before today's meeting.

Iran says the talks are aimed at the full removal of the anti-Iran sanctions and have nothing to do with nuclear-related issues.

KI