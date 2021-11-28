Iranian, Azeri FMs confer on bilateral ties, regional issues

Amir-Abdollahian who accompanies Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi in his visit to Turkmenistan met and held talks with his Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Ashgabat.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed issues of mutual interest.

Iranian foreign minister called the cooperation of the two countries in various political, economic, cultural and media fields 'important', saying that the recent visit of the Azeri Deputy Prime Minister to Tehran was positive.

He also called the cooperation of the officials of the two countries at various levels considerable.

Amir-Abdollahian welcomed the holding of a trilateral meeting of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia in Sochi, calling it an important, effective and constructive step towards overcoming the crisis in the region.

The foreign minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, for his part, expressed satisfaction with the positive developments in bilateral relations of the two countries.

He also called the carrying out joint projects by the two countries and with the participation of other neighboring countries important.

The situation of Afghan refugees following the recent developments in Afghanistan and the latest developments related to the Vienna talks were other topics discussed by the two ministers in the meeting.

The 15th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit is scheduled to be held in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, on Sunday, November 28.

