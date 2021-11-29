Iran, Azerbaijan relations go beyond mere neighbourly ties

In a post on his Instagram account on Tuesday, the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has described his yesterday's meeting with Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Ashgabat as positive and friendly.

"On the sidelines of the ECO Summit, I had a positive and friendly meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan in Ashgabat. Preparations had been made for the good meeting between the two countries in recent weeks. The dimensions of the agreement are diverse and in line with the interests of the two countries and the two nations," the top Iranian diplomat added.

Amir-Abdollahian said that the presidents of both countries are willing to expand cooperation in the fields of transit, energy, tourism, culture, etc, which were among the points emphasized and agreed upon by both sides.

He further pointed out that the relations between the two countries and two nations go beyond two mere neighbors, describing the two nations as relatives to each other.

The Iranian foreign minister also said that the Azerbaijani president had made promising remarks in response to Iran's concerns in the meeting with President Raeisi of Iran.

Amir-Abdollahian concluded his post by saying that, "We will continue to develop relations with our neighbors."

On the sidelines of the ECO meeting, the Iranian president held several bilateral meetings with leaders of different regional countries.

During the meeting with the Azeri President, Iranian President Raeisi welcomed the suggestion by Azerbaijan's President to strengthen economic relations between the two countries and develop transit routes with the presence of Iranian companies.

President of Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev also Sunday announced to the press after the meeting with President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi the expansion of relations with Iran in all fields.

