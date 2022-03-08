  1. Politics
Iran, Azerbaijan FMs hold talks over phone

TEHRAN, Mar. 08 (MNA) – Foreign Ministers of Iran and Azerbaijan Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation on Tuesday as the two countries celebrate the establishment of diplomatic relations.

According to the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the two foreign ministers exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, the website "vestikavkaza.ru" reported.

In addition, the two sides noted the importance of the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission on cooperation in the economic, trade and humanitarian spheres between the two countries, which will be held in Azerbaijan on March 9-10.

