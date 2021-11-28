Amir-Abdollahian meets with ECO Secretary-General in Ashgabat

The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with the Secretary-General of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Khosro Nazeri.

The Iranian delegation headed by President Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in Turkmenistan's capital of Ashgabat last night for the ECO summit.

On the sidelines of the ECO meeting, the Iranian president held several bilateral meetings with leaders of different regional countries in addition to delivering a speech at the summit on the morning of Sunday.

