  1. Politics
Nov 28, 2021, 6:30 PM

Amir-Abdollahian meets with ECO Secretary-General in Ashgabat

Amir-Abdollahian meets with ECO Secretary-General in Ashgabat

TEHRAN, Nov. 28 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has held a meeting with the Secretary-General of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Khosro Nazeri, on the sidelines of the 15th ECO meeting.

The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with the Secretary-General of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Khosro Nazeri.

The Iranian delegation headed by President Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in Turkmenistan's capital of Ashgabat last night for the ECO summit.

On the sidelines of the ECO meeting, the Iranian president held several bilateral meetings with leaders of different regional countries in addition to delivering a speech at the summit on the morning of Sunday.

KI/5362869

News Code 181188
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/181188/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News