Armenian Parliament speaker stresses security in region

The Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan stressed the need to develop stable relations with Iran and solidify stability in the region after holding a meeting with an Iranian delegation on Monday.

After the meeting with the Iranian parliamentary delegation headed by Seyed Mehdi Farshadan, the head of the Iranian parliament's friendship group, Simonyan wrote in a post on his Twitter account, "We talked about the necessity of lasting peace and stability in the region with the Head of the Iran- #Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Majlis of the Islamic Republic of #Iran Seyed Mahdi Farshadan."

In a relevant event, the President of Armenia also recently congratulated the President of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, on his birthday, and called for the expansion of bilateral relations in various fields in the interest of the people of the two countries.

