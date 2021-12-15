Iran min. calls for mutual coop. with Armenia on prisoners

In a meeting with Armenian public prosecutor on the sideline of the 9th session of the Conference of the States Parties (COSP) to the United Nations Convention against Corruption on Wednesday, Amin Hossein Rahimi, Iran’s minister of justice pointed to historical and cultural ties between Iran and Armenia, saying, “we pay respect to our neighbors.”

Rahimi also said that several Iranian organs are playing role in fighting against corruption. He added that the ministry of justice coordinates all the Iranian organs in affairs related to the United Nations Convention against Corruption.

Iranian ministry of justice stressed its role in the fight against corruption as well. He also underscored the role of international community in facilitating the return of the assets obtained illegally through corruption.

Rahimi also pointed to the determination of Iranian president, Ebrahim Raeisi in the fight against corruption.

Minister of Justice further pointed to cooperation between Iran and Armenia on extradition and called on the rapid return of the Iranian convicts from Armenia to Iran.

Armenian prosecutor also described Iran-Armenia relations s historical and ancient, adding that although there are complicated conflicts in the region, fortunately, the relation of the two countries is good.

He also described the relationship between the residents of the two countries as friendly. Armenian public prosecutor also noted that in a meeting held 2 months ago with his Iranian counterpart, they managed to make good decisions on judiciary cooperation.

He added, in recent years the two countries have had good cooperation on exchanging convicts, adding that by the end of the year 10 more civilians of the two countries will be extradited.

Armenian general prosecutor asked the Iranian side to follow up on the judicial assistance toward Armenia more quickly.

He, for his part, expressed Armenia’s readiness to expand judiciary cooperation between the two countries.

The United Nations Convention against Corruption is the only legally binding international anti-corruption multilateral treaty. Negotiated by member states of the United Nations it has been adopted by the UN General Assembly in October 2003 and entered into force in December 2005.

