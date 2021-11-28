Raeisi, Aliyev meet on sidelines of ECO summit

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi met and held talks with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the 15th ECO Summit in Ashgabat.

President Raeisi and his accompanying delegation left Tehran for Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, on Saturday evening in order to participate in the meeting of leaders of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

Upon his arrival at Ashgabat Airport, President Raeisi was officially welcomed by his Turkmen counterpart.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, Republic of Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Republic of Azerbaijan constitute 10 members of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

KI