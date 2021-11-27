Iran FM holds talks with Uzbek counterpart on bilateral ties

The 15th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit is scheduled to be held in Ashgabat, capital of Turkmenistan, on Sunday November 28.

During the talk, the two sides explored avenues for enhancing bilateral relations and also discussed about the issues of mutual concerns.

Amir-Abdollahian hosted his Uzbek counterpart in Tehran in early November, who had traveled to Iran to attend the second meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan neighbors.

During the meeting, Uzbek Foreign Minister Kamilov called for use of transit capacities of Chabahar port.

MA/FNA14000906000910