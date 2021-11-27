  1. Politics
Nov 27, 2021, 11:30 PM

Iranian, Turkmen presidents hold meeting in Ashgabat

Iranian, Turkmen presidents hold meeting in Ashgabat

TEHRAN, Nov. 27 (MNA) – Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi met with Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow in Ashgabat on Saturday evening on the sidelines of 15th Economic Cooperation Organization Summit.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and his accompanying delegation left Tehran for Ashgabat, capital of Turkmenistan, on Saturday to attend the meeting of leaders of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) which will be held in Ashgabat on Sunday Nov. 28.

Upon his arrival in Ashgabat Airport, President Raeisi was officially welcomed by his Turkmen counterpart.

Islamic Republic of Iran, Republic of Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Republic of Azerbaijan constitute 10 members of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

MA/5362265

News Code 181157
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/181157/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News