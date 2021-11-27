Iranian, Turkmen presidents hold meeting in Ashgabat

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and his accompanying delegation left Tehran for Ashgabat, capital of Turkmenistan, on Saturday to attend the meeting of leaders of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) which will be held in Ashgabat on Sunday Nov. 28.

Upon his arrival in Ashgabat Airport, President Raeisi was officially welcomed by his Turkmen counterpart.

Islamic Republic of Iran, Republic of Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Republic of Azerbaijan constitute 10 members of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

